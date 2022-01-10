pandemic-support-on-real-data

The new government package of support measures for the economy against the pandemic will include targeted and well-calculated interventions that will not be horizontal, but decided on a case-by-case basis, determined by real data.

The measures will be targeted to cover documented losses of businesses instead of pre-emptive handouts, which is why the formal announcements will come after a sufficient amount of data gauging the recent impact of the pandemic has been collected.

The measures are going to include the suspension of tax and social security obligations, the postponement of the deadline for inclusion of accumulated obligations in the 36- or 72-tranche payment scheme and targeted interventions to boost liquidity, but only for enterprises proven to have been hurt at the revenue or financial result level in late 2021 or in 2022.

While on the energy crisis the government interventions have come in advance, on the front of the pandemic’s effect the opposite will be the case. This is because the impact of energy rate hikes is universal, while the effect of the new restrictions due to the Omicron variant concerns only specific sectors of the economy.