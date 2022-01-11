contraband-tobacco-in-limassol

Huge quantities of contraband cigarettes and tobacco were confiscated after being found in Limassol on Sunday, following a joint operation by Cyprus’ Police and the Customs Department. A 57-year-old man was arrested and detained in connection with the case.

According to information, around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, police officers on motorized patrol spotted a car moving suspiciously on a street in Limassol. They followed the vehicle until it came to a stop outside a building complex. When questioned, the driver did not give a credible reason as to why he was in the area and the officers proceeded to search his vehicle, where they found a key to a warehouse inside the building.

A subsequent search of the warehouse revealed huge quantities of contraband tobacco.

Police also found cash in the amount of 6,920 euros, a number of checks in the amount of €1,630 and 102,890 Turkish liras. All in all, 975 kilos and 850 grams of tobacco, 749,520 cigarettes and 81,400 heated cigarettes were found and confiscated. The value of the tobacco products amounted to €51,855.

Additional tax and duties on these products are estimated at €341,175.