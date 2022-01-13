motor-oil-launches-multi-buoy-mooring-for-tankers-at-agioi-theodoroi

Motor Oil announced on Wednesday the inauguration of the largest open-sea multi-buoy mooring for tankers in Greece at its premises in Agioi Theodoroi, Korinthia.

The oil refiner said the moorings are the largest in Greece in terms of the size of ships that can be accommodated as well as depth, adding that the investment allows the refinery greater flexibility and can serve tankers of over 300,000 dwt.

The new mooring “is a landmark in specialized port facilities in Greece and Europe, and improves the wider region’s economic activity. It also guarantees the greatest security, through active and passive systems, while reducing the environmental footprint,” Motor Oil said.