w-costa-navarino-to-open-this-summer

W Hotels Worldwide is entering the Greek market with the first W hotel being created at the Costa Navarino complex, according to a joint announcement by Marriott International Inc and TEMES SA.

W Costa Navarino will open this summer and augment the W Escapes portfolio after units in Spain, Switzerland and Portugal. The new unit in the southwestern Peloponnese concerns an investment of 90 million euros and forms part of the new investment of €250 million in the entire complex.

It is to be located on the Navarino Waterfront, a new area of Costa Navarino’s development on a seaside plot of 130,000 square meters.