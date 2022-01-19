ATHEX: Fresh rise for majority of stocks

Greece’s new 10-year bond issue and the boost observed on foreign markets following statements that suggested the threat of a clash in Ukraine had diminished somewhat gave the Greek bourse an afternoon push that earned the benchmark some decent gains. Non-bank blue chips outperformed, but the overall momentum has very little in common with last week’s price leap.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 951.65 points, adding 0.74% to Tuesday’s 944.64 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.68%, ending at 2,296.20 points.

The banks index improved 0.93%, as Eurobank increased 1.77%, National rose 1.48% and Piraeus grew 1.42%, while Alpha conceded 0.40%.

ADMIE Holdings jumped 4.19%, Jumbo soared 3.53%, Aegean Airlines collected 3.01% and Motor Oil climbed 2.68%, as GEK Terna gave up 0.61% and EYDAP parted with 0.37%.

In total 60 stocks registered gains, 49 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €64.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to close at 69.14 points.