Ministry considering ageing car, transport renewal as part of eco-mobility plan

The government is mulling a plan for the renewal of Greece’s ageing fleet of cars and transport, as part of a priority given to better mobility, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis said at the 5th Ecomobility Conference held on Thursday.

The renewal of the fleet would include private cars, taxis and public transport.

Especially for taxis, the ministry is preparing a second round of financial support, with the launch of a new Green Taxi program, part of the Recovery Fund, which finances the replacement of old polluting taxis with electric ones, he said.

The total subsidy for taxis can exceed 20,000 euros. At the same time, the plan is examining the installation of charging infrastructure.

The minister said the incentives that the government has already given for the purchase or lease of electric cars have brought results: In 2021 6,967 electric cars were registered, up from just 480 in 2019. The market share, from 0.4 pct in 2019 jumped to almost 7 pct.

“Today, according to official EU data, Greece is the EU country with the highest rate of change in the electric vehicle market,” Karamanlis said.

The second pillar of the ministry’s plan for e-mobility is the infrastructure for easy charging.

[AMNA]