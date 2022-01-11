Private jets too popular for airport, chartering capacity

The VIP hall at Athens International Airport exceeded several times its capacity last year, as an increasing number of businesspeople and others choose private jets for their trips within Greece and abroad amid the pandemic.

In an environment of increased coronavirus transmission, strict safety measures and sudden flight cancelations, individuals and businesses that can afford to hire a private jet or helicopter are flooding chartering companies with demands.

US operator NetJet tells Kathimerini that demand last year exceeded all precedent, while Athens has been among its busiest departure points and destinations.