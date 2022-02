Greece will extend financial relief for households and businesses hit by soaring energy prices into February at a cost of 350 million euros, the conservative government said on Wednesday.

The government will offer households an average power bill subsidy of 39 euros for this month, down from 42 euros in January, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told a press briefing.

Business will receive a subsidy of 65 euros/Whw in February, the minister said.