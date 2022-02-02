ECONOMY

PM announces 13pct reduction in ENFIA dues

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a 13 percent reduction in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA).

“Under the new rules eight out of ten property owners will pay an even lower rate,” Mitsotakis said. “A fair share will pay the same contribution, while a small minority, around 6 percent, will see a reasonable increase,” he said.

According to the conservative premier, the overall reduction of the new ENFIA dues will be around 350 million euros, much higher than the 70 million euros foreseen in the 2022 budget.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is expected to provide more details later on Wednesday.

