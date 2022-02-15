greece-prepared-for-all-energy-scenarios

The authorities responsible for energy supply security have examined all possible scenarios and the country is preparing for each of them, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in an interview with Skai Radio on Tuesday.

At least initially, he added, Greece did not appear to be among the countries that will immediately or quickly face problems, provided events follow the scenarios that have been examined.

While Athens hopes that logic will prevail and a peaceful resolution will be found, it is preparing for various alternatives to ensure adequate supplies of natural gas and the ability to generate electricity, covering any shortages from alternative sources.

He noted that this included changing the mix of natural gas and other fuels used to generate electricity, such as using LNG.

Economou noted that Greece, while identifying with its partners in the EU and NATO as regards the crisis in Ukraine, also had its own channels of communication with Russia on a bilateral level, which could be useful for Greece but also more widely.