energy-subsidies-are-extended-into-february

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Wednesday the subsidies for electricity and natural gas that will apply in February for households and enterprises. The average subsidy for electricity will be 39 euros for households and €65 euros for enterprises.

The overall cost of the support measures to offset the high cost of energy since September 2021 will exceed €2 billion. The total package of measures amounts to €350 million for February.

The subsidy for households is for all primary residences, or roughly 4.2 million homes, irrespective of income or other criteria, while households that already qualify for the social residential tariff will get a subsidy of €51 on average. For non-residential connections, the subsidy will remain the same at €0.065 euros per kilowatt-hour.

For the roughly 540,000 households with natural gas connections, the subsidy will be €20 per thermal MWh for the month, irrespective of income or other criteria. DEPA Commercial will also continue to offer its customers a discount of €20 per thermal MWh, so that the benefit for households will be €40 per thermal MWh in February.

Industrial and commercial natural gas consumers will have a subsidy of €20 per thermal MWh for their consumption this month.