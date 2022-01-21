the-experience-park-at-elliniko-open-to-the-public-every-evening

ECONOMY ATHENS

After stunning both young and old visitors alike during the festive season, The Experience Park at Elliniko is still open to all, offering memorable moments of delightful scenery and relaxation.

Covering more than 70,000 square meters, it forms part of the major project of the Metropolitan Park of Elliniko, and is the first to open to the public.

It features over 500 trees and 55,000 plants that are endemic to the Mediterranean seashore, and constitutes the start of a new way of life.

It is open every day from 5 to 10 p.m. and admission is free. Access to the park is via Vouliagmenis Avenue, close to Elliniko station on Line 2 of the Athens metro.

