Georgiadis: Inflation mainly due to high energy costs

Τhere is inflation, but two-thirds of it is due to the increase in the cost of energy and not to any dysfunction of the market, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in Parliament on Friday, replying to a question by SYRIZA MP Alexis Charitsis.

The minister also noted that his portfolio concerned regulating the market and that he was not responsible for either energy prices or taxes, adding that the figures cited by the opposition indirectly confirmed he was doing a good job in that area.