ECONOMY

Georgiadis: Inflation mainly due to high energy costs

georgiadis-inflation-mainly-due-to-high-energy-costs

Τhere is inflation, but two-thirds of it is due to the increase in the cost of energy and not to any dysfunction of the market, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis underlined in Parliament on Friday, replying to a question by SYRIZA MP Alexis Charitsis.

The minister also noted that his portfolio concerned regulating the market and that he was not responsible for either energy prices or taxes, adding that the figures cited by the opposition indirectly confirmed he was doing a good job in that area.

Economy
READ MORE
Farmer Dimitris Kakalis, 25, fills water a tank, in Tyrnavos town, central Greece, Sunday, February 13. Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
ANALYSIS

Greek farm protests are a sign of Europe’s inflation anxiety

jobless-rate-falls-to-11-year-low
ECONOMY

Jobless rate falls to 11-year low

[Pantelis Saitas/AMNA]
ECONOMY

Signs show more pressure ahead from inflation

govt-we-have-not-stopped-supporting-greek-society
ECONOMY

Gov’t: We have not stopped supporting Greek society

greek-firms-seen-resilient-in-face-of-pandemic
ECONOMY

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic

[AMNA]
ENERGY

Vicious cycle of power debts