greek-albanian-power-interconnection-gathers-steam

The first meeting of a working group created in autumn 2021 by Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Albania’s Transmission System Operator (OST) was held on Thursday, it was reported on Friday.

The team discussed the implementation of a new electricity interconnection between Greece and Albania, and the meeting was attended by IPTO CEO Manos Manoussakis, Albania’s Deputy Minister of Energy & Infrastructure Ilir Bejtja and OST CEO Skerdi Drenova.

The power interconnection concerns the creation of a high voltage (400 KW) overhead transmission line, which is expected to significantly increase power capacity at the border between the two countries.