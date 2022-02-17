Passenger traffic up 223.6% in January on annual basis

Passenger traffic took off last month in Greek airports, recording a 223.6% jump compared to January last year.

The provisional statistics of the CAA for passenger traffic at Greek airports in January 2022 showed that the total number of passengers handled amounted to 1,249,387 passengers, a surge of 223.6% compared with the corresponding period of 2021 where only 386,130 passengers travelled due to the Covid-19-related restrictions.

Flights to all airports in the country rose to 18,218, of which 11,314 were domestic and 6,904 international, showing an increase of 70.1% compared with the corresponding period last year, when 10,708 flights were operated.

In January 2022, arrivals from abroad surged 350.5%, corresponding to 271,796 passengers, compared to January 2021 when arrivals from abroad came to 60,328 passengers.