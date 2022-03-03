Rhodes crowned world’s most sustainable destination

Rhodes is the world’s most sustainable tourism destination, according to a survey by DiscoverCars.com, with Santorini coming in fourth.

Researchers explored a number of ranking factors in order to discover which of this year’s trending holiday destinations are the most sustainable.

They used the following criteria: closest airport, climate impact (in terms of CO2 emissions by a round flight from London Heathrow to the destination), hotels with electric vehicle charging points, the number of vegan restaurants and nature spots, and pollution levels.

Rhodes scored 67 points out of 100, ahead of Spain’s Ibiza (64) and Majorca (63). Santorini also scored 63.