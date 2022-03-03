ECONOMY TOURISM

Rhodes crowned world’s most sustainable destination

rhodes-crowned-worlds-most-sustainable-destination

Rhodes is the world’s most sustainable tourism destination, according to a survey by DiscoverCars.com, with Santorini coming in fourth.

Researchers explored a number of ranking factors in order to discover which of this year’s trending holiday destinations are the most sustainable.

They used the following criteria: closest airport, climate impact (in terms of CO2 emissions by a round flight from London Heathrow to the destination), hotels with electric vehicle charging points, the number of vegan restaurants and nature spots, and pollution levels.

Rhodes scored 67 points out of 100, ahead of Spain’s Ibiza (64) and Majorca (63). Santorini also scored 63.

Tourism
READ MORE
war-dents-growth-momentum
ECONOMY

War dents growth momentum

cyprus-to-turn-to-other-tourism-markets
ECONOMY

Cyprus to turn to other tourism markets

fuel-rate-rise-hurts-airlines-and-tourism
TRANSPORT

Fuel rate rise hurts airlines and tourism

tourism-to-assess-war-damage
TOURISM

Tourism to assess war damage

kikilias-seeks-to-enhance-tourism-flows-from-romania
ECONOMY

Kikilias seeks to enhance tourism flows from Romania

getting-rid-of-short-term-rental-fraud
TOURISM

Getting rid of short-term rental fraud