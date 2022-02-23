ECONOMY TOURISM

Getting rid of short-term rental fraud

The Hellenic Chamber of Hotels is taking recourse to the Competition Commission regarding enterprises that illegally operate as hotels, advertising themselves as such, under the mantle of the sharing economy.

Hellenic Chamber of Hotels President Alexandros Vassilikos tells Kathimerini that “we cannot keep having that gray zone of short-term rentals, whereby entrepreneurs acquire or entire blocks of apartments, transform them into rooms for rent, and by coincidence there is always a cafeteria on the ground floor serving breakfast; they advertise themselves as hotels on the online booking platforms, without having any such permit, or monitoring.”

In cooperation with the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels intends to submit the file to the watchdog in the coming weeks, Vassilikos said on Tuesday during the presentation of a survey on guest satisfaction from Attica hotels in 2021.

The industry has also entered discussions with local authorities for the latter to undertake the part of the regulatory work it is competent for and decide how many accommodation units each city wishes to have and under what conditions.

