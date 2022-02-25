kikilias-seeks-to-enhance-tourism-flows-from-romania

Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias sought to increase tourism flows to Greece from Romania on Wednesday, during an official visit to Bucharest with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During his meetings in the Romanian capital Kikilias held talks with his counterpart Daniel Cadariu on issues related to the tourism agenda of both countries, with the two ministers agreeing on the strengthening of tourism flows.

Kikilias stressed in a post on Twitter that Greece is facilitating road tourism, which accounts for 80% of Romanian visitors to Greece.

Greece is the number 1 tourism destination for Romanian nationals, with their tourism spending being significant, especially in northern Greece, Kikilias underlined.

He further noted that the Romanian side is particularly interested in the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) campaign for city breaks that has just been launched.