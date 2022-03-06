ECONOMY BUSINESS

NPL portfolio attracts huge attention

npl-portfolio-attracts-huge-attention

The battle for the “Ariadne” portfolio of loans is going to be fierce and involves some major names.

The bad-loans package that PQH has put up for grabs – with an accounting value of 5.2 billion euros – has led to important alliances, as the consortiums of Bain with Fortress and doValue on the one hand, and of Davidson Kempner with Cepal on the other, have now tabled a joint bid.

Offers were submitted last week, Kathimerini understands, and the joint bid must rival that by Intrum, which has entered the running in cooperation with Cerberus, according to the same sources.

The coalition of the biggest funds that are active in Greece is explained by the fact that “Ariadne” is the biggest loan portfolio that has ever been put up for sale in the country, and its acquisition would require sizable funds from candidate buyers. 

Notably, the nominal value of this NPLs package, i.e. the requirements with the interest, add up to some €13.9 billion.

The main reason that competition is so fierce for this portfolio is that its loans are secured on properties worth a combined €7.4 billion, which is why the starting price PQH has set is close to €800 million, according to sources.

Business
READ MORE
mytilineos-solar-project-in-south-korea
BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ solar project in South Korea

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges.
TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation

greek-gaming-firm-opap-halts-betting-on-russian-sport-events
ECONOMY

Greek gaming firm OPAP halts betting on Russian sport events

eab-lands-multimillion-dollar-contracts-with-lockheed-martin
BUSINESS

EAB lands multimillion-dollar contracts with Lockheed Martin

eu-nod-for-sale-of-ethniki-asfalistiki-to-cvc-capital-partners
BUSINESS

EU nod for sale of Ethniki Asfalistiki to CVC Capital Partners

helpe-profits-up-80-in-q4-2021
ECONOMY

HELPE profits up 80% in Q4 2021