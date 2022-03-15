prices-of-supermarket-goods-rising-faster

A series of food commodities have seen price hikes of up to 10% since the start of the month, pointing to a further increase in inflation after February’s 7.2%.

These hikes are not just related to the war in Ukraine, but also to the previous rally of energy and raw material rates.

According to the data compiled by the Development Ministry, a typical supermarket basket with 25 products has endured a price rise of 3.44% in just a few days, with hikes evident in a wide variety of commodities, from packaged food and fresh fruit to detergents and paper items.

Worse, there are no prospects of a price reduction in the foreseeable future.