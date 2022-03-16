ECONOMY

Tourism minister meets with French officials

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias met with the leadership of the Greece-France Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the French Senate, made up of the group’s Chairman Didier Marie and Deputy Chairmen Francoise Dumont and Laurence Harribey, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Tourism Ministry and focused on the major potential for further strengthening the already robust flow of tourists from France, the announcement said.

The French side praised Greece’s measures against the pandemic, saying they contributed to Greece becoming a safe destination for the French that visited in the last two years.

Kikilias reassured the French senators that Greece will move in the same direction in 2022 as well.

