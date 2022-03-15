ECONOMY

GNTO reopens its office in Madrid

gnto-reopens-its-office-in-madrid

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) is enhancing Greece’s presence abroad with the reopening of its office in Spain, which had suspended operations almost a decade ago.

The GNTO office in Madrid started operating in recent weeks and is housed, for the time being, within the Greek Embassy.

Among its responsibilities will be the South American market, which is extremely important and is seen as holding great prospects for Greek tourism.

All the available data show that there is interest from Latin American countries to travel to Europe and especially to Greece.

“We are again running the GNTO office in Spain with our eyes fixed mostly on the Latin American market. It is an initiative in the context of our planning to explore the possibility of οpening new markets for our country,” underlined GNTO Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis.

Tourism
[InTime News]
