ATHEX: Benchmark’s biggest jump in 16 months

Athinon Avenue enjoyed its biggest daily rise in over 16 months on Wednesday thanks to information about a rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine that could signal the end of the war. On top of the rise recorded across all European markets, the very positive financial reports of local banks boosted the benchmark, which added more than 45 points in a single day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 871.99 points, adding 5.68% to Tuesday’s 825.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 6.43%, ending at 2,103.52 points.

The banks index jumped 10.02%, with Eurobank soaring 11.34%, National leaping 10.88%, Alpha ascending 9.01% and Piraeus climbing 7.59%.

All blue chips headed higher too, led by Terna Energy (up 8.09%), Quest Holdings (7.55%), GEK Terna (5.70%), Coca-Cola HBC (5.24%), Lamda Development (5.13%) and Public Power Corporation (5.12%).

In total 104 stocks registered gains, 11 took losses and nine remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 111.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €66 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.69% to 65.73 points.