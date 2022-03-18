ECONOMY BUSINESS

ThesGala locked in protracted talks with potential investors

thesgala-locked-in-protracted-talks-with-potential-investors

Thessaly dairy cooperative ThesGala is again courting an investor, the third within the last few years, as despite the streamlining agreement confirmed in early 2020, new debts have arisen and some checks have bounced.

As of January 24, 2022, the cooperative is in temporary protection status from its creditors, while being in negotiations with candidate investors, and mainly with Farma Koukaki.

Sources close to the talks tell Kathimerini that the process is slow and painstaking, and it remains unclear whether they will bear any fruit in time, as the protection order is only valid for four months.

Business
READ MORE
electric-vehicle-chargers-made-in-greece
BUSINESS

Electric vehicle chargers made in Greece

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Promoting Greece’s economic relations with Saudi Arabia

hsbc-sells-local-network-to-pancreta
BANKING

HSBC sells local network to Pancreta

spanish-group-adds-two-cretan-hotels-to-its-portfolio
TOURISM

Spanish group adds two Cretan hotels to its portfolio

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Deree offering spoken business English classes from April

eu-regulators-to-investigate-millions-of-euros-in-greek-aid-for-hellenic-post
ECONOMY

EU regulators to investigate millions of euros in Greek aid for Hellenic Post