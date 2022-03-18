thesgala-locked-in-protracted-talks-with-potential-investors

Thessaly dairy cooperative ThesGala is again courting an investor, the third within the last few years, as despite the streamlining agreement confirmed in early 2020, new debts have arisen and some checks have bounced.

As of January 24, 2022, the cooperative is in temporary protection status from its creditors, while being in negotiations with candidate investors, and mainly with Farma Koukaki.

Sources close to the talks tell Kathimerini that the process is slow and painstaking, and it remains unclear whether they will bear any fruit in time, as the protection order is only valid for four months.