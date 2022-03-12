ECONOMY TOURISM

Spanish group adds two Cretan hotels to its portfolio

spanish-group-adds-two-cretan-hotels-to-its-portfolio

Spain’s Melia Hotels International announced on Friday the expansion of its Greek portfolio with two hotels on the island of Crete, following the group’s agreement with Zeus Hotels last year.

The group announced the April 2022 openings of five-star Blue Sea Beach Hotel, operating as an Affiliated by Melia hotel, and four-star Sol Marina Beach, operating as a Sol by Melia hotel. Both are located near the Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio.

These assets, along with the renovation and rebranding of a hospitality unit on Rhodes, in operation since 2021, will enhance Melia’s significant EMEA portfolio.

Business Tourism
READ MORE
[EPA]
TOURISM

TUI’s promising 2022 outlook

costa-navarino-to-host-greeces-first-mandarin-oriental
TOURISM

Costa Navarino to host Greece’s first Mandarin Oriental

new-santorini-resort-to-combine-traditional-architecture-with-modern-design
TOURISM

New Santorini resort to combine traditional architecture with modern design

hotel-and-catering-trade-fair-horeca-taking-place-february-11-14
ECONOMY

Hotel and catering trade fair HORECA taking place February 11-14

new-lease-of-life-for-stadiou-st
BUSINESS

New lease of life for Stadiou St

hilton-group-takes-over-two-more-hotels-in-attica
BUSINESS

Hilton Group takes over two more hotels in Attica