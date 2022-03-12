spanish-group-adds-two-cretan-hotels-to-its-portfolio

Spain’s Melia Hotels International announced on Friday the expansion of its Greek portfolio with two hotels on the island of Crete, following the group’s agreement with Zeus Hotels last year.

The group announced the April 2022 openings of five-star Blue Sea Beach Hotel, operating as an Affiliated by Melia hotel, and four-star Sol Marina Beach, operating as a Sol by Melia hotel. Both are located near the Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio.

These assets, along with the renovation and rebranding of a hospitality unit on Rhodes, in operation since 2021, will enhance Melia’s significant EMEA portfolio.