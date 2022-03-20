Shipping software firm ‘thrilled’ to be back, physically, at Posidonia

Digital marine solution developer METIS Cyberspace Technology looks forward to its Posidonia return, on June 6-10, following its 2018 debut.

The Greece-based software maker and data, cloud and artificial intelligence specialist for the shipping industry had a stellar 2021 during which it opened two fully owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Vancouver to tap into the Southeast Asia and North America markets.

While its focus is the digital transformation of the maritime sector, the company is “thrilled” to leave behind the virtual, online and hybrid events of the recent past and replace all with the “good-old-fashioned” Posidonia exhibition, according to CEO Mike Konstantinidis.

“Posidonia is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with clients, strengthen and renew relationships, demonstrate and communicate the latest developments on our platform, meet with partners and investigate potential collaborations. Posidonia is definitely one of the major global fairs in the maritime industry,” he added.