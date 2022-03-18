ECONOMY

Diving Status to exhibit new hull cleaning gear at Posidonia

Diving Status underwater services had to resort to virtual meetings and discounts to counter the absence of trade shows during the last three years.

The company, which is certified to perform commercial underwater and diving services, will be exhibiting at Posidonia for the second time this year, on June 6-10, and it plans to showcase new underwater hull cleaning equipment as the International Maritime Organization is set to issue new mandatory guidelines.

According to George Giazlas, operations manager at Diving Status, the company is one of the very few worldwide that can produce the type of technology that will be mandated by the IMO.

