Amazon Web Services speaks of ‘fascinating progress’ in Greece

Amazon Web Services (AWS) inaugurated on Friday its Athens offices, in the presence of US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, General Manager of AWS Europe Public Sector Cameron Brooks and Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

“We are interested in Greece playing a leading role in the new world that is being created. To achieve this, the presence of Amazon is very important. And we are here to help make it even bigger,” said Georgiadis.

After thanking Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Georgiadis for the “fantastic partnership that they have built with all of the American technology companies here in Greece,” Pyatt noted that “AWS has been a great example of how American investment and American tech companies are leading the way in terms of Greece’s economic recovery, the return to growth, but also the way in which Greece has leveraged technology to accelerate its response to the global pandemic, and also, very importantly, to begin attracting back to Greece, some of the talented Greek citizens who left to other countries during the years of economic crisis.”

Brooks noted that “the progress we see here in Greece is fascinating. We look forward to continuing our development and to continue to create opportunities here, in cooperation with the embassy and the ministry.”