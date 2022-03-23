cyprus-eyes-support-for-agriculture

Cyprus Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis informed his European Union peers in Brussels on Monday about the difficulties faced by his country with regard to food and raw material supplies due to its geographical location, making particular reference to the unfavorable conditions faced by livestock farmers.

He added that these challenges must be tackled in a spirit of solidarity between member-states through a unified response so that the viability of agriculture and the livestock sector is not jeopardized in any single member-state. He also recommended the temporary suspension of import duties on raw materials for animal feed and cereals for human consumption originating in third countries.

The EU ministers discussed the current situation in the agricultural market as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As noted in a statement by the Cyprus Ministry of Agriculture, the views and suggestions submitted during the meeting will be discussed at the working group level. Within the week, the relevant working group is expected to finalize a list of possible support measures for the agricultural sector for member-states to implement.