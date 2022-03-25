ECONOMY TOURISM

Athens is world’s leading five-star destination, survey shows

Athens is the highest-rated holiday destination in the world, according to a British survey, with Rhodes coming in sixth.

The study by money.co.uk looked at which cities are the best-reviewed around the world when it comes to hotels, restaurants, nights out and things to do.

It found that 11.8% hotels in Athens are five-star-rated by users, 0.6% of its restaurants are in the Michelin Guide, 33.6% of its nightlife establishments have a five-star rating, as do 44.1% of the things to do in the Greek capital.

Therefore Athens had an overall score of 19.7%, ahead of second-placed Lisbon with 15.8%. Rhodes scored 13.7%.

[Giorgos Moutafis./Reuters]
