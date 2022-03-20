ECONOMY

Funds released for tourism promotion of Eastern Aegean islands

The government announced on Friday a fresh 2 million-euro tourism campaign for five Greek islands that had been overwhelmed by the influx of asylum seekers. 

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis and Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis met to discuss the continuation of the successful campaign Greek4ForYou, which relates to the five eastern Aegean islands of Chios, Lesvos, Leros, Samos and Kos. 

The ministry will fund GNTO with €2 million for the promotion in Greece and also abroad of these five holiday destinations for 2022-2023.

