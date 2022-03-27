ECONOMY CONFERENCE

Delphi Forum gets back to its roots

delphi-forum-gets-back-to-its-roots

The Delphi Economic Forum is returning to the town of Delphi in Central Greece in just over a week, with the grand opening scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

The four-day flagship conference will be taking place in the ancient town for the first time since 2019 and once again promises to be an illustrious gathering of world leaders and public officials of the highest caliber, according to the organizers.

Registration to attend in person is about to close, but there is also the option of attending the various events of the Forum online – with registration also required.

Besides Greek cabinet members and key figures from the opposition, confirmed speakers will include a host of figureheads from abroad, such as Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola, both of whom will be participating online. DEF has also confirmed the presence of a number of heads of state and government, such as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Bosnian Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija, the PMs of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, and Kosovo, Albin Kurti, plus a number of European commissioners.

Delphi Economic Forum
READ MORE
cyprus-is-the-eu-leader-in-state-npls
BANKING

Cyprus is the EU leader in state NPLs

gis-2022-coming-to-athens
ECONOMY

GIS 2022 coming to Athens

unemployment-falls-to-13-3-in-october
ECONOMY

Unemployment falls to 13.3% in October

delphi-economic-forum-signs-moc-with-azeri-think-tank
ECONOMY

Delphi Economic Forum signs MoC with Azeri think tank

pillars-of-the-7th-delphi-economic-forum
ECONOMY

Pillars of the 7th Delphi Economic Forum

def-to-return-to-delphi-in-2022
ECONOMY

DEF to return to Delphi in 2022