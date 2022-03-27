delphi-forum-gets-back-to-its-roots

The Delphi Economic Forum is returning to the town of Delphi in Central Greece in just over a week, with the grand opening scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

The four-day flagship conference will be taking place in the ancient town for the first time since 2019 and once again promises to be an illustrious gathering of world leaders and public officials of the highest caliber, according to the organizers.

Registration to attend in person is about to close, but there is also the option of attending the various events of the Forum online – with registration also required.

Besides Greek cabinet members and key figures from the opposition, confirmed speakers will include a host of figureheads from abroad, such as Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola, both of whom will be participating online. DEF has also confirmed the presence of a number of heads of state and government, such as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Bosnian Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija, the PMs of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, and Kosovo, Albin Kurti, plus a number of European commissioners.