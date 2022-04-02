Greek unemployment drops to 11.9% in February

Τhe unemployment rate in the eurozone and the European Union remained at historically low levels in February, at 6.8% and 6.2%, respectively, Eurostat said on Thursday.

The EU executive’s statistics agency also said that the Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.9% in February from 12.8% in January.

Eurostat said that 13.267 million men and women were unemployed in the EU, of whom 11.155 million in the eurozone, in February. Spain (12.6%), Greece (11.9%) and Italy (8.5%) recorded the highest unemployment rates, while the Czech Republic (2.4%), Poland (3%) and Germany (3.1%) had the lowest rates.

The jobless rate among young people (aged below 25 years) was 14% in the eurozone, led by Greece (33.1%) and Spain (29.7%).