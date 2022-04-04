ECONOMY ECONOMY

Food and fuel eating up to 45% of family incomes

The price hikes triggered by the conflict in Ukraine are spreading to more product categories in the local market.

After the major increases on the price of flour products and sunflower and corn oil, soaring of animal feed costs are bringing hikes on animal products, with fresh chicken being the first to suffer and becoming 30% more expensive recently.

At the same time, costly fertilizers have also raised the production costs of fruit and vegetables.

The combination of the energy crisis with expensive food means financially weaker households are spending up to 45% of their income on heating, fuel and basic food products.

