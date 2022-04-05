supplementary-budget-to-be-tabled-this-week

The 2-billion-euro additional budget will be submitted by the Finance Ministry within the week, in order to provide further support to households and businesses, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

He added, “We are listening to society and we feel the need of citizens for further support, since the crisis is still very intense.”

This additional package of measures (so far the measures are close to €4 billion) that has been announced, aims, as the finance minister stated, to reduce, as much as possible, the pressure on family budgets, mainly of the weaker income strata.