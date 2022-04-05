forum-gets-back-to-delphi-on-wednesday

As of Wednesday, the Delphi Economic Forum is set to get under way in its home base, Ancient Delphi, with the start of its 7th edition lasting until this Saturday with the participation of 780 figures from around the world.

This year’s event is titled “New Realities” and it will be launched by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at noon, followed by an online greeting from Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola. The head of the European Cultural Center of Delphi, Helene Glykatzi Ahrweiler, will also greet the forum.

Participants in the numerous discussions of the forum will include a number of heads of state and government, such as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PMs Kiril Petkov of Bulgaria, Zdravko Krivokapic of Montenegro and Albin Kurti of Kosovo, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija, as well as former prime ministers such as Tony Blair, Carl Bildt and Alexis Tsipras.

A host of European commissioners will also take part, such as Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Margaritis Schinas, as well as Johannes Hahn and Kadri Simson, plus European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling.