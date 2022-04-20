ECONOMY

Boznos to showcase new industrial models at Posidonia

Greek market representative and distributor of drive transmission products, industrial automation and lifting machinery Boznos & Son SA is making its Posidonia debut this June where it plans to showcase two static models, a slewing gear unit (planetary drive system with a high gear ratio range) and a system component cut-away model (large modular system with select system components for all kinds of functions).

The company hopes that its presence at Posidonia will allow it to establish direct contact with existing and potential customers and reconnect with people they haven’t met since the start of the pandemic.

Haralabos Haralambopoulos, managing director, said: “We are always looking for new suppliers so that we can offer our customers new products and services. As our logo states, we are 75 years in motion and we are planning to keep moving forward, adapting to new available technologies, ways of doing business and providing the best services and support for our customers.”

