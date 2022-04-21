ECONOMY

Sky Express to increase domestic flights during summer season

Sky Express announced on Wednesday it will again introduce more frequent and direct flights both in Greece and abroad during the summer.

Summer itineraries for the Athens-based airline include direct flights from 7 countries, 17 cities abroad and 6 in Greece, and more flights to and from Crete. In the latter case, the company said it wants to increase the island’s connectivity and extend the tourist season with premium travelers. The Cretan connections include the main airport of Iraklio and those of Chania and Sitia.

The airline said direct connections to and from Crete include Brussels, Lisbon, Amsterdam, eight French cities (Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Lille, Marseille, Le Havre, La Rochelle, and Chateauroux), 3 Polish cities (Warsaw, Rzeszow, and Gdansk), 2 Danish cities (Copenhagen, Billund), and Timisoara in Romania.

It will also have flights to and from Athens and Thessaloniki directly to Rhodes, Volos and Karpathos, and will continue flights from the two airports to Preveza, Alexandroupoli, and Sitia. Sky Express has also come to strategic agreements with global airlines to connect to its domestic Greek network, it said.

[AMNA]

Transport
