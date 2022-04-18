ECONOMY

Jet2 makes Athens debut

jet2-makes-athens-debut

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched their first flights to Athens last week from two of the companies’ UK bases – Manchester and Birmingham airports.

Customers on the flights received a special welcome when they touched down in the capital of Greece, with special cakes, sweet treats and celebrations including a ribbon bonding to celebrate the connections between Athens and both UK cities.

The busy flights marked the start of the leading leisure airline’s and city break specialist’s operations in Athens, with two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) available from Manchester and Birmingham airports until the end of October.

Travel Tourism Transport
[Reuters]
Athens-New York daily flights until Oct 29

