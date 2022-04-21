Mid-season sales to begin on May 3

The mid-season sales for retail shops will begin on May 3 and shops will have the option to open the following Sunday, on May 8.

In a statement on Wednesday, the president of the Athens Traders’ Association Stavros Kafounis expressed his members’ objections to the institution of mid-season sales.

“Expressing the demand of all entrepreneurs and bodies representing consumers, I hope this is the last time we observe this outdated institution of the mid-season sales, which creates distortions in the market and does not allow lower initial prices to be set for all goods from the start of the season,” he said.

The mid-season sales last 15 calender days, on May 1-15. Shops will have the option to stay open on Sunday, May 8 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, which this year will be transferred to Monday, May 2, they will actually begin on May 3.

[AMNA]