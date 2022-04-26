ECONOMY

Greek wine production up 8.13% in 2021

Greek wine production grew 8.13% in 2021 compared with the previous year, totaling 2,468,945 kilolitres, the National Agricultural Cooperative of Wine Products said in a report released on Tuesday.

This figure was in full contrast with the first estimate sent to the European Commission in September 2021 which envisaged a 25.09% drop in wine production in the country.

More specifically, wine production without a geographical indication reached 1,627,959 kilolitres or 65.93% of total production, followed with wines of protected geographical indication (415,886 kilolitres or 16.84% of total production) and variety wines with 222,149 kilolitres or 8.9% of total production.

