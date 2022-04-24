Email obstacle to brain regain

The transition from the queues at the tax offices in previous decades to the processing of taxpayers’ demands online was always going to be difficult, and the teething troubles of the electronic systems of the tax administration are raising obstacles to users, whether they are due to negligence, technical issues, or problematic legislative interventions. Such was the problem that one Greek who worked abroad for years faced when he decided to return to Greece, following the favorable regulation for those wishing to become Greek tax residents.

That excellent regulatory intervention attracted increased interest, as the individuals bringing their tax residence to Greece, either to be employed at a new post or start their own business will have a 50% discount on their income tax for the first seven years.

However, Kathimerini understands there are around 100 people who have submitted all the necessary documents and are still unable to benefit from the regulation. The reason is that their online application and documents were lost in the electronic mail.

One of them has explained to Kathimerini his troubles in trying to become a Greek tax resident: He submitted his application at the tax office for residents abroad, in accordance with the new law, and was asked last November to submit some additional documents, which he forwarded online. However, two months later, his application was rejected for want of the documents requested; yet the documents had indeed been forwarded and the applicant has retained proof of reception by the tax office.

“After countless emails and calls, the mystery was resolved: The office’s inbox was full, thereby not receiving the messages it was supposed to receive, and yet it automatically sent an email confirming reception,” said the applicant, who did not wish to have his name published.

The Finance Ministry tried to resolve the matter, allowing the resubmission of all documents by applicants by April 29, but provided their application was made within 2022, unlike the applicant who spoke to Kathimerini.

Asked about the matter, Independent Authority for Public Revenue chief Giorgos Pitsilis told Kathimerini that if there is indeed an issue with email capacity, these applications will be accepted immediately.