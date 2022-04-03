Wine tourism is high on the agenda of the Tourism Ministry, with the aim of attracting high-income tourists, extending the tourist season and creating unique authentic experiences for visitors, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Saturday.

“We continue with even greater intensity and creativity the effort for the international promotion of the fine Greek wine production and the establishment of the Greek brand name in wine tourism internationally,” he said.

The minister opened the proceedings of the third conference on wine tourism, co-organized by the Tourism Ministry, the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) and the Peloponnese Regional Authorities.

