Four consortiums to fight it out for Attiki Odos

Market sources say at least four bidders will vie for the concession contract for Attiki Odos, the tender concerning the biggest project operation in the country.

Local construction group GEK Terna is set to participate in a consortium with the First Sentier investment fund, while the current operators of the Attica ring road – i.e. Aktor Concessions and Avax – will be joined in a consortium with French group Ardian.

Other bids expected by this Friday’s deadline are the consortium of Mytilineos with French firm Vinci, and the joint bid by the Copelouzos Group with Australian investment group Macquarie and possibly Intrakat.