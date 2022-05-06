Greek-German trade ties improve amid pandemic

Greek-German economic ties strengthened during the last two years despite the challenges and the turmoil caused by the pandemic in 2020, with economic relations rising in 2021, gradually returning to normality, a report by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research IOBE said on Wednesday.

The report, conducted for the Greek-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that amid the pandemic crisis Germany preserved and in several cases enhanced its position as one of the biggest trade and investment parters of Greece.

The report said that the accumulated contribution of members of the Greek-German Chamber on the Greek economy is estimated at 3.9% of gross domestic product (6.4 billion euros), up from 3.3% in 2019.