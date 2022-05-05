Technava all set for Posidonia

The online interaction and engagement with clients during the last few years doesn’t compare to the dynamism of physical trade exhibitions such as Posidonia, an event that will help to generate new business and engagement opportunities with customers and principals, according to Technava.

The Greek supplier and contractor for shipbuilding and industrial equipment is gearing up for its 22nd Posidonia participation on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center.

In pre-Covid years, Technava had the opportunity to sign new contracts, establish new business areas, and get exposure in new marine trends, technologies and innovations at Posidonia. “Over the last four years and since the last Posidonia exhibition, we have established new collaborations with principals for products and services that were missing from our portfolio. We are very pleased that we will be hosting customers, partners and prospects at our Posidonia 2022 stand,” said Stella Tomazos, managing director.

“Posidonia presents a unique opportunity to raise awareness among existing and potential customers outside of the confines of digital marketing and remote sales efforts, providing valuable insight into product and customer interaction,” she added.