Oriani Hellas launches joint initiative with Herberg

Oriani Hellas and Herberg Systems in Germany announced on Thursday that they are starting a joint initiative to support the digital transition of the international maritime market.

The main target of the initiative is to support companies during their digital transition.

Oriani specializes in the maritime sector and already represents several well-known products and innovative IT solutions, such as ShipServ, ClearLynx and Orca AI.

With the new software solution CharterWorks from Herberg, one unified system in which operations and chartering work hand in hand, Oriani now also addresses the needs of charterers and commercial operators.

Herberg Systems is a Hamburg-based software producer with more than 20 years of experience in developing software for the maritime world.

Oriani will be present at this summer’s Posidonia shipping fair on June 6-10 (Hall 1, Stand 1415).