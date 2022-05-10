French business delegation arrives in Athens

Α large high-level delegation of French businesspeople headed by the president of the Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF), Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, is paying a working visit to Athens until Wednesday, at the invitation of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

As SEV officials commented to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, “the strengthening of trade and investment relations is at the center of contacts with the Greek business leadership and the Greek government.”

They also expressed the belief that another important chapter is opening in trade and investment relations between Greece and France, which will further strengthen the strong business ties between the two countries.

Apart from the bilateral business discussions, meetings with representatives of the Greek government have been added to the agenda of the French delegation’s three-day visit to Greece.