Saronida coastline set to become a luxury resort

The seaside southern Attica town of Saronida is on track to becoming a luxury resort, thanks to a 750-million-euro investment project for holiday housing, hotels and a golf course on a plot of 6.5 square kilometers belonging to construction cooperative Ygeia.

Bearing the name “Saronida Olympos Golf,” the investment vehicle of VITA Development has received the approval of Enterprise Greece and is on the agenda of the Ministerial Committee on Strategic Investments for approval this Friday.

The presidential decree for its implementation will follow, so that a construction license can be issued and the project can go ahead.