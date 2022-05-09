ECONOMY TOURISM

Saronida coastline set to become a luxury resort

Saronida coastline set to become a luxury resort

The seaside southern Attica town of Saronida is on track to becoming a luxury resort, thanks to a 750-million-euro investment project for holiday housing, hotels and a golf course on a plot of 6.5 square kilometers belonging to construction cooperative Ygeia.

Bearing the name “Saronida Olympos Golf,” the investment vehicle of VITA Development has received the approval of Enterprise Greece and is on the agenda of the Ministerial Committee on Strategic Investments for approval this Friday.

The presidential decree for its implementation will follow, so that a construction license can be issued and the project can go ahead.

Tourism Business
READ MORE
Goldman’s further investment in Greek tourism
BUSINESS

Goldman’s further investment in Greek tourism

Hoteliers accuse online platforms of favoring short-term rentals
TOURISM

Hoteliers accuse online platforms of favoring short-term rentals

Hotel offers true iconic experience of Santorini
TOURISM

Hotel offers true iconic experience of Santorini

MSC bases cruise liner in Greece
TOURISM

MSC bases cruise liner in Greece

Oniro buys four more hotels, intends to invest 400 mln euros
TOURISM

Oniro buys four more hotels, intends to invest 400 mln euros

Spanish group adds two Cretan hotels to its portfolio
TOURISM

Spanish group adds two Cretan hotels to its portfolio