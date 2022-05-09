Marine tech startups head to Posidonia

Numerous marine industry focused tech startups are gearing up for an appearance at Posidonia, running June 6-10 at Metropolitan Expo, by Athens airport.

The ever-growing list of tech startups exhibiting at this summer’s event includes Nereus Digital Bunkers, a Greek marine fuel brokerage and technology company which has developed a marine fuel procurement software with built-in analytics aiming at digitizing the complex fuel procurement ecosystem end to end. The platform provides relevant real-time port information and bunker indication prices in a clear and concise manner. The software provides solutions using sophisticated analytics, oil pricing forecasting and marine fuel future curves that cover and exceed the industry’s needs across the spectrum, from maritime fuel suppliers to purchasers.

According to founder Nikolas Gkikas, demand for green shipping solutions is set to rise, as the digital processing of ship consumption data will be the basis for decarbonization. “We are keeping up with all the new regulations and try to simplify reporting procedures, while considering how we will cooperate with major companies that manufacture and monitor main engines so that their data can enter directly into the bunkering department of each shipping company,” he says.

Another name making its Posidonia debut is Swiss IT and engineering firm MESPAS. Its technical ship management software enables the maritime industry to run its ships safely and efficiently, resulting in better performance, decreased costs and lower emissions. Its e-trading platform allows ships, management offices and suppliers to digitally place and receive offers, orders and invoices.

MESPAS, which recently opened offices in Athens, is the only company in the maritime industry whose products are provided on cloud-based software, with a unique library of millions of machine types, spare parts and documents, all instantly available to customers.

Commenting on its Posidonia participation, Iraklis Tarlas, area manager for Greece, said that MESPAS “will present a new mobile app for preventive and corrective maintenance, a new product Instant Buy, as well as other new software features. We will also introduce our new subsidiary MESPAS Greece as a key hub for operations in Greece and beyond.”